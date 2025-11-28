Salop are back on home soil and looking to continue their improved form at the Croud Meadow - with against Gareth Ainsworth's Gills.

And Michael Appleton's side have been provided with a potential fitness boost ahead of the game regarding striker George Lloyd.

Lloyd has missed Salop's last two league games through injury - having been a key part of their unbeaten run in October.

Last week Appleton said Lloyd's chances of being back for the Gillingham clash hinged on how training went this week.

And in his Friday press conference Appleton gave an update on the forward and insisted his squad is in a 'healthier' position heading into Saturday - although said there was a doubt around another of his players.

He said: "We're a little it healthier than we were last week.

"One player has got a knock that might not make it, I think hopefully he'll be okay.

"George is alright, as long as he can strike a ball, which sounds daft but he hits the ball hard.

"That's the last little bit that we have to get the all clear on.

"Whether he's fit enough to start, I don't think that will be the case, but certainly having him in the squad would be great."