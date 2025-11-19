Michael Appleton praises mentality but calls for killer instinct after Shrewsbury climb clear

Salop have lost just once in their last six League Two matches, collecting 11 points to sit two clear of the relegation zone.

Their latest slender victory over Newport County last Saturday was their third successive home triumph and clean sheet at the Meadow, but Appleton wants his team to make life more comfortable.

Asked about the key to their upturn, he said: “Resilience has been massive, mentality has been massive, but scoring the first goal is huge.

“I don’t care which team you are, what level you are at, if you score the first goal, you have something to hang on to, something to build off.

“Don’t get me wrong, I would like us to go and kill games off, and go and get a second or third. My goodness, we should be doing that with some of the chances we create.

“But, having said that, the reality is, it’s still a win and three points at the end of the day.”

The victory followed a testing week, with sickness sweeping through the camp and affecting several staff members. Taylor Perry missed the game after spending last Friday night in hospital.

Salop are also without Chuks Aneke, who has a calf injury, and George Lloyd, sidelines with a hip flexor problem.

Appleton admitted the win, given those challenges, was all the sweeter.

“It just goes to show the spirit and togetherness that they have got as a group,” he added.

“There are a couple of decisions that I had to make for the game. Luca (Hoole) didn’t really deserve to come out of the team if I am being honest.

“But, I thought from a physicality point of view that they would potentially give us a few issues.

“Even though they played a lot of possession along their back four, the ball did go into their strikers a bit and I felt the three bigger boys would be able to deal with it a bit better.”

Salop travel to 13th-placed Fleetwood Town on Saturday looking for their second league win on the road this season.