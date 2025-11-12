'He brings quality': Michael Appleton on why Josh Ruffels can have big Shrewsbury Town impact

Salop managed to secure the capture of the former Huddersfield Town and Oxford United man last month - after holding a long term interest in the 31-year-old.

Ruffels, who worked with Appleton during their time at the Kassam Stadium and made over 300 appearances for The U's, had been training with Salop as well as other clubs before a deal was struck.

He made his first start in central midfield in the recent FA Cup win over South Shields, before scoring on his first league start as Salop were beaten at Crewe.

Appleton has explained how Ruffels was also going to be a 'low risk signing' for Salop - and why his versatility is going to be massive as his side look to move away from the drop zone.

The defeat at Crewe saw Town slip back into the League Two bottom two - ahead of a huge clash against basement side Newport County on Saturday.