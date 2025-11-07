Michael Appleton's men head to Gresty Road on Saturday lunchtime looking to continue their turnaround in form - having gone five matches unbeaten in all competitions.

It comes on the back of their 3-1 victory over South Shields in the FA Cup last week - a game in which Salop lost midfielder Sam Clucas to injury after just 13 minutes.

Fellow summer signing Tom Sang, who netted in the victory in the north east, was also withdrawn with a knock.

Appleton has provided a fitness update ahead of the trip to Crewe, confirming there are no injury issues surrounding Sang, but two or three Salop players are a doubt for the game including Clucas.

He said: "There is probably three players today that are 50-50 and hopefully they'll come through today and be fine.

"Even if one or two come through it will be a bonus for us, because in the earlier part of the week we thought we might be struggling tomorrow.

"Lets hope at least two of those can come through.

"Everyone else is as normal.

"Sangy (Tom Sang) is fine, but Clucas is definitely one, and we've got two others who surprised me a bit.

"The pitch last week had a lot of bad weather before we went up there, and it is something the players and the staff mentioned before the game, it as a bit heavy.

"I think that is something we will have to adapt to an deal with in these winger months.

"The pitches are starting to get a bit heavier."



