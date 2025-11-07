Crewe v Shrewsbury: Michael Appleton on reeling teams in and what is behind Shrewsbury's improved form

After a terrible start to life back in League Two - Michael Appleton has managed to address Salop's early season slide which saw them shipping goals and failing to find the net.

Now, five games on from a goalless draw at Barrow - Salop have won two out of four league games and picked up a timely FA Cup boost against non-leaguers South Shields last week.

Despite the run, Salop still only sit one placed above the League Two drop zone. But even though they haven't pulled away from the danger - Appleton explained that they have managed to prevent others from pulling away.

And the Salop head coach is eager to continue that at Gresty Road on Saturday.

He said: "I think over the balance of the four (league) games, the good thing for us is we've had like four games where we're unbeaten with two wins and two draws. And I do believe there's two draws where we’ve done enough to sort of win the game as well.

"So it's not as if we've sort of hung on or we've been lucky to get the point. That gives us certainly plenty of hope for the season ahead.

"And I think when you look at it, it's quite interesting because a lot of the teams above the likes of ourselves and Crawley and Newport and Cheltenham, they've all really struggled in this period.

"So for as much as us not pulling away to a place of safety, what we have done, and obviously the teams I've just mentioned, is we've dragged everyone else into it."

Prior to this recent run, Salop's form had been dreadful. They had won just one of their first ten games.

However, despite the poor results Appleton and the Salop fans were beginning to see small signs of progress, which have come to fruition in recent weeks.

And in their recent outings there has been major and subtle changes, including a switch to three at the back which has given Salop more defensive solidity.

Salop saw off South Shields in the FA Cup

But there are other changes Appleton has seen in his side.

"I think from a mentality point of view, the lads have stood up and answered a lot of questions," said the Salop head coach.

"I think there's obviously been a slight change in the shape, which has helped us.

"But definitely, when you're getting asked questions as a group of people and individuals, when you're coming up with the answers on a regular basis like we have been, it's obviously been pleasing.

"I think it's probably a combination of a lot of things, but, you know, sometimes you try and look too hard into what might have happened. But a couple of things have definitely changed.

"It's definitely been a change in shape, in terms of the personnel that we've got on the pitch.

"I'd like to think that we've gone into games recognising that we have to earn the right to play at times and earn the right to win, rather than just expecting to turn it on and beat the opposition.

"I think there's been many of the games where we've won the battle and we've won the battle early doors and got on top of teams.

"Now, we might have not necessarily gone ahead in the game, but got on top of teams and tried to, you know, from that point of view, get the better of them."