South Shields 1 Shrewsbury 3: No danger of FA Cup upset as Salop make their quality count

Anthony Scully was the star of the show for Michael Appleton’s men as his first-half brace and a fine first-time finish from Thomas Sang put Salop in command when the half-time whistle was blown at the 1st Cloud Arena.

On-loan Middlesbrough midfielder Luke Woolston reduced the arrears with a deflected effort midway through the second-half, but Appleton’s men comfortably saw out the game to secure their spot in Monday’s second round draw.

It was the National League North promotion contenders that actually made the brighter start as they looked to put the pressure on Salop.

Former Carlisle United and Notts County striker Cedwyn Scott could and really should have put the hosts in front inside three minutes when he dragged a shot off target after good approach play from fellow forward Paul Blackett.

The pressure continued moments later when on-loan Sunderland wing-back Oliver Bainbridge strode towards the Salop area before sending a low drive narrowly wide of William Brook’s far post.

There was an early injury blow for Appleton when Sam Clucas was forced out of the action to be replaced by Mal Benning. But the switch worked in Salop’s favour as the latter played a part in the first goal of the game just seven minutes after his introduction.

The wing-back looked to be set to get on the end of a cross to the far post, but his attempts to convert from close range were disrupted by Mariners winger Caden Kelly.

Referee Thomas Parsons wasted little time in pointing to the penalty spot and Scully kept his goal to dispatch the penalty despite hosts keeper Jasper Sheik getting a hand to the ball.

The goal seemed to spread some much-needed confidence amongst the Salop players and they were further boosted when Scully doubled his tally from close range after he got on the end of a deflected cross from John Marquis.

Tom Sang of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with Tommy McDermott after scoring to make it 3-0

The tie was all but settled just minutes before half-time as Salop grabbed their third goal of the game with a neat finish from Sang.

Scully threatened to complete his hat-trick as his low drive was kept out by the feet of Mariners keeper Sheik, but Sang was in the right place at the right time to rifle the loose ball into the roof of the net.

After a quiet opening to the second-half, the hosts gave themselves some hope of mounting what felt like an unlikely comeback when on-loan Middlesbrough youngster Woolston saw a goalbound shot deflected over the helpless Brook and inside his far post.

To their credit, Appleton’s men quelled any enthusiasm that had arisen in the aftermath of the goal as they easily contained their non-league opponents and actually came close to restoring their three-goal advantage with quarter of an hour remaining.

The chance fell to Benning. He strode towards the edge of the hosts' area before bringing a smart save out of Sheik as the former Crawley Town shot-stopper dived full-length to palm a shot away to safety.

Any doubt over the result should have been ended just four minutes from time when Salop winger Ismael Kabia took advantage of a slip in the Mariners defence and tried to round Sheik, but the keeper stayed big and kept his side’s slim hopes alive.

However, those hopes evaporated as Shrewsbury held on the secure their reward for a controlled display and came through a tricky visit to the North East with some ease.

South Shields: Sheik, Tinkler, Bainbridge, Sykes, Morse, Blackett (Carson), Jenkins (Savage), Scott, Kelly (Ward), Woolston (Alcock), Dodds (McGurk) Subs: Mann, McGowan.

ouhShrewsbury Town: Brook, Anderson, Boyle, Clucas (Benning), McDermott, Sang (Perry), Scully (Hoole), Kabia, Ruffels (Biggins), Stubbs, Marquis (Lloyd). Subs: Harrison, Aneke, England, Gray