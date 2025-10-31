Michael Appleton explains Shrewsbury Town fitness doubts ahead of South Shields FA Cup clash

Michael Appleton's side have recovered from a poor start to the season - and are four games unbeaten heading into the first round tie in the North East.

It could well have been three wins on the bounce for them - but for a late Oldham equaliser in their 2-2 draw last week.

Appleton spoke to the media on Friday morning ahead of the Sunday lunchtime clash and provided an update on the fitness of his squad heading into the game.

Bradley Ihionvien is the long term absentee for Salop - with the on loan Peterborough striker having recently undergone knee surgery - with the striker facing potentially six months on the sidelines.

On the rest of his squad, Appleton explained that there are a couple of doubts ahead of their cup tie with the non-leaguers.

He said: "We've got a couple of knocks. We've got a couple of players who are 50-50 from the weekend.

"Today's going to be a big day from that point of view. Obviously, we've got an extra day tomorrow.

"But if one or two of them get through the majority of today's session, they should be fine.

"But there's one or two of them who could be in doubt."