Shropshire cyclist defies odds to become world champion at 66

The inspirational athlete from Shawbirch, Telford, took part in the World Masters Track Championships at the Stab Velodrome in Roubaix, France, where she took on riders from across the globe in the ladies 65-69 age category.

Salthouse first took a bronze medal in the individual pursuit race, for her first honour at world level, before qualifying for the gold medal ride off in the sprint race.

In the best of three race, Salthouse outwitted and outsprinted her opponent to win the first two rides as she was crowned a world champion.

"Somehow I was calm for the race," she told the Shropshire Star.

Alison Salthouse (Picture: Louis Legon and Paul Perret)

"I'd won the first ride off but it was tough and I knew that if I won that second race I'd be World champion.

"I really wanted it but knew I had to keep focused and be brave. I went to the top of the banking to get height and speed and timed it just right.

"I focused on riding my socks off and aiming for the finish line - these races can be won or lost by hundredths of a second. When I realised my opponent was still behind me I was ecstatic.

"All my training and preparation had come together and I punched the air in jubilation. Everyone was so pleased for me and I knew I'd ridden well.

"I sang my heart out in pride when they played the national anthem for me."

Salthouse did not start riding until the age of 53, got her first podium at 60, became the British Masters Track Champion aged 62 and now a world champion at 66.

The Propel Cycling Club favourite trains at the velodromes in Derby and Manchester and is completely self-funded in her ambition to achieve a world level podium finish.

"I didn't get on a bike until I was 53 and even then I couldn't ride half a mile without getting out of breath," she added.

"I was lucky, I carried on, set small goals and then learned to love the velodrome.

"Cycling is never going to be my career and its so important to have fun, even when training for my races with my race team. Propel is an awesome club, we always have a laugh and stop to take photos and enjoy banter with each other.

"It's good for the mental health to be out in the fresh air with friends putting the world to rights and having a laugh.

"It's about having a goal and starting with baby steps. I started with five miles and then 10 as goals. Never say never - try something new - you never know what it could lead to."

The cyclist also had to overcome some medical hurdles in recent months, making her achievement in France even more special.

She added: "I had spinal surgery early last year and broke my collar bone 12 months ago.

"Both surgeons were amazed at my determination and fitness, it's become a way of life to me now and my mental and physical health are both vastly improved.

"I ride about 100 miles a week, indoors on a wattbike when I can't get out."