No plans to recall Shrewsbury Town loan star despite injury woe
Michael Appleton says Shrewsbury Town have no plans to recall Callum Stewart as cover for injured star Bradley Ihionvien.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
The latter is facing up to six months out with a knee injury sustained in training earlier this month.
But it will not prompt Appleton to bring Stewart back to Croud Meadow earlier than planned.
The 23-year-old joined Brackley Town earlier this month and is due to stay with the National League outfit until January.
Asked if a swift recall was possible due to Ihionvien’s injury, Appleton replied: “Not really, no, if I'm being honest Callum needs minutes.