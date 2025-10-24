Why Shrewsbury Town have been hit with a £30k fine after FA ruling

It emerged this week that Salop had been sanctioned by the FA following their 3-1 victory over Chelsea under 21s earlier this season.

An independent disciplinary commission, Salop admitted the breach and took full responsibility, with a ruling been handed down.

Here are the reasons behind why Salop have been fined:

The breach relates to Salop fielding an ineligible player in their clash with Chelsea under 21s in August.

The commission heard that Manchester United goalkeeper Elyh Harrison, who joined the club on loan in the summer, did not have the relevant permission to play in the game.

As part of the loan deal between the two clubs, Salop did not have written permission from his parent club to play in the competition.

The commission found that the Premier League side would have allowed Harrison to play in the competition had they been asked by Salop.

In their findings, they also said Salop could have done more to see if he was clear to play - having checked the team sheet on four occasions to see if the player was eligible.

However, the commission did say that the error was not deliberate on Shrewsbury's part, stating, 'the intentions of the two clubs was always for the player to have the necessary cup permissions'.

Salop admitted the breach and were handed down a £30,000 fine, half of which is suspended and will only be imposed if they field another ineligible player this season.