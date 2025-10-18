Steve Bull: Wolves face two huge matches and need fans to keep the faith

Most supporters are coming up to me saying that we're going down, but Vitor Pereira saved us last year and I urge them to keep the faith that he will do it this year.

The last two performances have shown he is starting to turn it around and the players are getting used to the manager and the Premier League. It will start to click.

We have big games coming up now against Sunderland and Burnley and while they are not the be-all and end-all, it should be the start of our revival.

The players have to use the two late equalisers recently as fuel and it's down to the manager to get that message across.