Shropshire boxing club celebrates its first champion

Connor McNamara became a Midlands titleholder in the National Development Championships at the weekend.

That’s the first significant silverware for Ketley’s Reload Boxing club and coaches Mitch Roberts and Lou Vidor.

The 15-year-old, competing at under-63kg, now goes through to this Sunday’s pre-quarter-final.

At Acocks Green Boxing Club on Sunday, McNamara, from Cosford, stepped-up the pace with each round to gain a unanimous decision over Bulkington’s Harry Stanley and claim the title.

After an even first session, he pressed down on the pedal, firing shots to head and body.

Before that, McNamara outpointed Second City’s Samuel Pownall in the Midlands quarters – a real confidence booster – then received a bye to the final.

Delighted head coach Mitch Roberts said: “I said to Connor on Sunday, 'you’ve earned your right to be here'. He didn’t leave the lad alone, he pushed himself forward, he never stopped throwing punches. It was a testament to his fitness. He doesn’t shirk a run, he’s one of those lads who have to be told to take a rest.

“I’ve always been a ‘nose to the grindstone’ worker and the boxers are the same.

“When Connor first started with boxing, he was overweight and only came to try to get fit.”

McNamara has certainly been transformed by the sport.

Roberts added: “Whether you box amateur or pro, the goal is to be champion of the Midlands – we don’t get sillier than that.

“In the gym we have a map of the Midlands and say, ‘if you can conquer that, you’re on the magic carpet’. Where that ride takes them is down to the boxer.”

Things are certainly bubbling at Reload, a gym that’s only months old. There are currently 20 carded boxers at the sweatshop and two pros – cruiserweight Jacob Lloyd and super-lightweight Sam Hall.

McNamara may be the first champ, it’s unlikely he’ll be the last.