Michael Appleton hints to a change in Shrewsbury Town's approach

Salop went to North Yorkshire trying to make it back-to-back away wins against Harrogate at the weekend after their recent success against Barnet.

But in awful conditions at the Exercise Stadium, Town fell to a 2-0 defeat thanks to two second-half goals.

Shrews have five points from their opening nine matches, and Appleton has admitted he may need to rethink his approach to turn it around.

“It is difficult,” he said when asked how he is coping at the moment. “But I think people will be disappointed if I say anything different.

“It's not easy. At the end of the day, we've all got personal pride, and mine is as big as anyone's when it comes to that.

“We need to find a way somehow of getting that first goal. Right now, we're not giving ourselves a chance of winning games because we're consistently allowing the opposition to do that.

“So, maybe our approach has to be slightly different.

“But if I'm being honest, our approach has been slightly more pragmatic than I would normally do anyway. So, I think it's difficult to try and potentially throw that one at me.

“I'm looking at the group, I'm watching the group and seeing them play forward a lot earlier than possibly I think we need to at times to open teams up.”

Skipper John Marquis had started every League Two game before the trip to Harrogate at the weekend.

Appleton made the judgment call to leave his captain out of the starting XI for the clash - something he felt was the wrong decision in hindsight.

“Well, it was a tough decision,” he continued. “And, obviously, now it looks like the wrong decision.

“So, I'm more than happy to take all the stick and the flak that goes with that. But, I think, obviously, looking at previous games and performances, I can only judge and pick a team based on that. But John was as professional as ever.

“We had a good chat on Friday. He came on the pitch and he made an impact, which was good from my point of view. So, yeah, listen, that's part and parcel of the job.

“I've got no issues with that, no problem at all. And I think as long as you do it properly, then there shouldn't be an issue with it.”