Shrewsbury Town rewarded after challenging period, says Michael Appleton

Town picked up a much-needed victory in north London as they eased past Barnet to win 3-1 at The Hive and register their first three points of the League Two season.

Since Salop’s loss at Swindon, which came via a late 93rd-minute goal, Shrewsbury’s performances have vastly improved, with them creating a host of opportunities but being unable to put them away.

On Saturday, they finally got their rewards for those improved displays as an own goal and efforts from Bradley Ihionvien and Sam Clucas guided them to victory.

“It is great because you end up getting a reward for the work that you try to do,” Appleton said. “I just thought that for the last three or four games, we could see that the performances were getting better and better, and we didn't get the reward like in some of those games.

“Even Tuesday night, we dominated a game of football for 70 minutes, literally dominated the game, and somehow found a way of losing it 3-1.

“So, that can sort of take its toll on players and coaching staff.

“I thought we didn't allow that to happen on Saturday. I thought between the games, we've managed it pretty well as a group in terms of the staff and the players. The lads were up for it.

“I spoke to the chairman on the way down here, and I just had a feeling that there was just something about to happen.

“We had missed opportunities in previous games, and I just felt this was the right moment for us.”

The Town players celebrated their victory in front of the 490 travelling fans who made the journey to The Hive.

And Appleton said the players were over the moon in the dressing room following the game.

He said: “They're obviously delighted because, like I say, they've been rewarded for the work and the performance, and sometimes you don't always get rewarded for putting a good performance in, but they have done on this occasion.”

Town now have a free week away from any action after a busy month in August, which has seen them play most midweeks.

They are next in action back in Shropshire next weekend when they play against Salford, which will see Dan Udoh, who has just signed there, return to the Croud Meadow.