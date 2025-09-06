Shrewsbury Town: Will Brook signed to push Salop number one

The shot-stopper is set to make his league debut for Town when they head to Barnet today. He made his first appearance for the Shropshire side on Tuesday in the 3-1 EFL Trophy defeat against Walsall.

Appleton ruled out keeper Harrison for the clash at the Hive London after his international call-up for England under-20s. There was some discussion that he may have been able to play for Salop despite his international call-up.

But with Brook set to play against Barnet, the boss revealed they are very pleased with their 21-year-old alternative keeper.

“He's someone we really like,” Appleton said. “Obviously, when we knew that Toby was probably going to be moving on, it took a bit of a while for that to happen.