Shrewsbury Town: Will Brook signed to push Salop number one

New Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Will Brook has been signed to push Elyh Harrison, according to head coach Michael Appleton.

By Ollie Westbury
Published
Will Brook of Shrewsbury Town

The shot-stopper is set to make his league debut for Town when they head to Barnet today. He made his first appearance for the Shropshire side on Tuesday in the 3-1 EFL Trophy defeat against Walsall.

Appleton ruled out keeper Harrison for the clash at the Hive London after his international call-up for England under-20s. There was some discussion that he may have been able to play for Salop despite his international call-up.

But with Brook set to play against Barnet, the boss revealed they are very pleased with their 21-year-old alternative keeper.

“He's someone we really like,” Appleton said. “Obviously, when we knew that Toby was probably going to be moving on, it took a bit of a while for that to happen.

