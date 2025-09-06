Barnet 1 Shrewsbury 3 - Report

The clash was decided by an entertaining first half of football, which saw Town trail at first but go in at the break with a 3-1 advantage, which is how it finished.

Report

Tommy McDermott was making his first league start since his red card against Colchester, and he should have given Town the lead in the fourth minute.

One-touch football meant Salop got away down the left, and the Burnley loanee had too much time. Instead of slotting it past Cieran Slicker, he hit the side netting.

They were punished for that miss when Mark Shelton fired the ball into the back of the net after Barnet had made it into Town’s box.

That lead did not last a minute as Town equalised in slightly fortuitous circumstances. A simple ball over the top, the Barnet defenders got in each other's way, and somehow it went into the net.

Bradley Ihionvien, making his league debut, was heavily involved but he could not claim the goal.

He did score one soon after as Tom Sang put the ball into the box. Slicker could not hold onto it, pushing it out into a dangerous area, and Ihionvien side-footed it into the net.

He should have had another just before the half-hour mark. Another one-on-one. Slicker came to Barnet’s rescue this time.

Sam Clucas was playing at left wing-back and he scored his first goal in Salop colours when his cross-come-shot flew into the top corner.

And to round off an exhilarating first half. Town should have scored another when Marquis raced through on goal. His touch was too heavy, and the goalkeeper could make the block.

Second half

With Salop still hunting their first win of the season, they will have wanted to manage the second period.

There was very little action to report. Marquis and McDermott had shots, but they were half-chances.

McDermott looked as if he was tripped in the box with eight minutes left on the clock. It looked like a stonewall penalty, but Kirsty Dowle waved play on.

Salop held on for a convincing and well-deserved victory.

TEAMS

Barnet: Slicker, Collinge, Senior (Tavares 62), High (Hartigan 71), Kanu, Hawkins, Glover, Winterburn (Galvin 45), Shelton, Smith (Adeniran 62), Ofoborh (Stead 62).

Subs: Evans, Stutter.

Shrewsbury: Brook, Anderson, Boyle, Clucas (Benning 90), McDermott,Sang, Perry, Kabia (England 80), Stubbs, Marquis, Ihionvien (Lloyd 65).

Subs: Hoole, Biggins, Nsiala, Stewart.