Michael Appleton issues positive George Lloyd injury update

The Town striker has not played since he went off in the 28th minute of their clash against Swindon a few weeks back.

The former Cheltenham man has been suffering with a hamstring problem, but is closing in on a return.

He was seen doing sprints before their clash against Walsall on Tuesday night and is expected to be available on Saturday.

“Lloydy, I think he's got a great chance for Saturday,” Appleton said. “He's done a little bit more with the team on Tuesday, in terms of the medical team, and obviously, then he did a bit more on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, he comes through training OK on Thursday.”

Anthony Scully, on the other hand, is unlikely to feature this weekend. He has not played since the clash against Swindon either.

The former Portsmouth man signed for Shrewsbury this summer, securing a one-year contract in Shropshire.

He is suffering with a groin problem, which the Town medical staff thought could have been quite serious at one stage.

Further investigation has meant Shrews have discovered the injury is not as bad as first thought, but he won’t feature against Barnet with Salop set to make the journey to The Hive London.

“I think Anthony will probably struggle,” Appleton said. “It is his groin. It has settled down from the first investigation on it.

“I think they were a little bit worried, but I think he's settled down a little bit, which is a positive.”

Town will also be without Elyh Harrison for the clash against Barnet with the goalkeeper being called up to play for England under-20s who take on Italy on Friday night.