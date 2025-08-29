Skipper Charlie returns for Shropshire finale

The Shifnal all-rounder was ruled out of his first match of the 2025 campaign in all formats against Wiltshire at Bridgnorth earlier this month owing to work commitments.

But he’s one of four changes to the Shropshire side beaten by 55 runs at Cricket Meadow ahead of the county’s final three-day fixture of the season, which starts on Sunday (11am).

Worfield seamer Ravan Chahal, Wombourne’s former Shifnal all-rounder Chad Brandrick and Whitchurch seamer Alex Heath also come into the team.

They replace Cameron Jones, Ollie Parton, Ben Roberts and Theo Wylie, who are all unavailable after playing in the Wiltshire game.

“Charlie is looking forward to returning,” said Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket. “Ravan’s having a good season for Worfield and has also done well in the games he’s played for Shropshire.

“Alex made his debut against Dorset last month. He’s one for the future and there’s a lot to like about his bowling. We feel that time invested now is going to pay dividends moving forward.

“Chad also played in the Dorset game. He’s having a good season for his club and we’re pleased to welcome him back into the team.”

Home added Shropshire will be looking to try and end a season which included reaching the NCCA Trophy final after an impressive run in the 50-over competition on a positive note against Wales.

"It’s always a great to play Wales and over the years we have had some battles, and I see it being no different this time,” he said. “It’s been a long season and along the way there’s been multiple highlights. We’re going to endeavour to sign off with another one.”

Shropshire: Chad Brandrick (Wombourne), Harry Chandler (Wem), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Warrick Fynn (Stone), Seb Scott (Shrewsbury), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Ravan Chahal (Worfield), Alex Heath (Whitchurch), George McCormick (Chester Boughton Hall).

