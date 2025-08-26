"Thanks to the Football League" - Shrewsbury Town boss unimpressed with EFL Trophy schedule

Salop have endured a breathless start to the season, and tonight's clash with Chelsea Under-21s will be the seventh of eight games scheduled in August - in the midst of four consecutive weeks with a midweek game.

That has given Appleton time less time on the training pitch to try and turn around his side's ailing start to the League Two campaign, which saw them sink to a fourth consecutive defeat at Swindon Town on Saturday.

“Well, thanks to the Football League for really helping the Football League club in the EFL Trophy in this situation," he said after the 2-1 reverse at the County Ground. "So, I'll give them a big thank you for that."

However, what it does is offer Shrewsbury a chance to get their first win of the campaign - even if few are expected at the Croud Meadow to watch it.

Though the EFL Trophy has enjoyed some huge crowds for its final at Wembley over the years, the introduction of Premier League academy sides led to many fans of lower-league clubs turning their back on the early rounds of the competition.

Despite that, Appleton will take

“We've got an opportunity to try and win a game of football," he said. "And I think that's the attitude that we have to go into it.

“There's a few players who are chasing the form a little bit as well. So, I've got to be mindful of that. And like I say, it is an opportunity to win a game of football and, as they say, whatever sport it is, a win's a win."

Chelsea Under-21s side have begun their Premier League 2 season by dispatching Manchester City and Newcastle United 5-0, with England Under-19s striker Shim Mheuka scoring a hat-trick against City.

And with the Blues' bloated squad, any side they put out at the Croud Meadow will undoubtedly feature some very dangerous players.

“It's going to be a tough task because there are going to be a lot of talented players on show and a lot of athleticism," added Appleton. "But hopefully the boys will be up for the task.”