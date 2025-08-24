‘Mature’ - Michael Appleton on rising Shrewsbury star

Town fell to a devastating late loss at Swindon on Saturday courtesy of Billy Bodin’s stoppage-time winner. It was their fourth consecutive League Two defeat as they once again ended up on the wrong side of the result.

But 17-year-old England, who recently signed his first professional contract with the club, came on with more than half an hour to play and made a real impact on the game. His manager, Appleton, was impressed with his first appearance of the season.

“I thought young Isaac brought calmness with him,” Appleton said. “The middle of the park at times this year has been an area that I think we’ve needed to tidy up and improve.

“He certainly asked the question because, for someone so young, he brought a real calmness to the proceedings.

“We know he lacks a little bit of mobility and athleticism, but if he can control the ball and pass it - as he is capable of doing on a regular basis - then he’s going to get a lot more minutes.

“That was always going to be the case anyway. You always want to introduce young players when things are going a little better, when there’s more confidence around the group, and gradually give them game time.

“Obviously, we’ve not put ourselves in that position. So today it was needs must. An opportunity came along, and he took it.”

All of England’s senior appearances have come under Appleton. The youngster made his league debut at the end of last season against Northampton, and the boss likes the way his first instinct is always to play forward.

“I’ve not known him that long,” Appleton admitted. “But in the time I’ve spent with him, he’s shown he’s a mature kid.

“If he loses the ball, it’s usually because he’s trying to play forward and takes an extra touch, which allows people to take it off him. But when he does play forward, he does it well - he tries to slide people in.

“The mistakes he makes are positive mistakes, rather than safe mistakes. Those negative, safe ones are the kind I hate seeing from any player, never mind a young one.

“Whereas a lot of the time, Isaac makes positive mistakes.”