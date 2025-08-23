‘Gutted’ - Michael Appleton reacts to late Shrewsbury defeat

The home side took the lead in the game in the sixth minute when Aaron Drinan slotted past Elyh Harrison to complete a brilliant team move.

Shrews were much-improved in the clash at the County Ground, and they had plenty of opportunities to get back into the game.

They eventually did so in the 89th minute when Callum Stewart scored his first goal in the Football League.

But Salop were undone late on when Billy Bodin scored in the third minute of seven added on at the end of the game to inflict their third straight defeat.

“I thought the first half, believe it or not, was OK,” Appleton reflected.

“We just lacked a little bit of bravery and there was a bit of nervousness to us, but I thought in the second half we were superb. We were on the front foot, we were aggressive, we had runners getting in beyond, we created opportunities, we put them on the back foot.

“To get the equaliser as late as we did, and then to lose it, like I say, I'm more proper, proper gutted for the players and obviously the fans that missed out on at least a point.

“I thought we were going to be the team that did, if that was the case. I'm probably guessing that most people in the stadium thought that was going to be the case as well.

“It was a tough moment for them. But you know what, there were things said in the dressing room, it got a little bit heated, but in a really, really good way. I learned a lot about them today.

“There's a lot of spirit in there, believe it or not. I truly believe that the win that we're all desperate for is around the corner.”

Stewart only came on just before the half-hour mark when George Lloyd, who started the match, came off with a hamstring injury.

Salop will make an assessment on their number nine over the next few days.

But it was a great day for Stewart from a personal point of view. Will Boyle’s header from a set piece hit him before going past Swindon goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

“Callum was excellent when he came on today,” Appleton said. “He looked like a real threat. “He gave us a goal threat, which is one thing, but the timing of his runs and getting in behind the opposition was good at times as well.

“I know he got the goal, but he was a little bit unfortunate not to get another one.

“We looked threatening, we looked like a side who could play on the front foot, and if we're being honest, we've only probably seen glimpses of that in the game so far.”

Town pair Alex Gilliead and George Nurse were left out of the Salop squad for the game at Swindon. Appleton chose to put youngsters Will Gray and Isaac England on the bench.

The latter came on for the final half an hour of the clash. Town are next in action on Tuesday night when they play Chelsea under-21s in their first EFL Trophy game.