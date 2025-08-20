Michael Appleton reflects on another miserable evening for Shrewsbury

Salop fell to their fourth consecutive loss - their third in the league - after being thrashed 4-1 at Meadow Lane.

Matt Dennis and Sonny Aljofree scored in the first half for the hosts before John Marquis responded to get Shrews’ first goal of the season.

But the home side then added two more goals after the break to make it another miserable evening for Town.

Appleton said: “There are lots of things that we can do during the game that will help us get better results.

“But it is not as if they are kids in there (the dressing room). I am expecting kids to make those types of mistakes, but the disappointing thing for me is that there are a lot of experienced players, who know this level, have done well at this level, and for whatever reason are not performing to the capabilities they can do.

“I take responsibility for that. I am the manager. I have done this a long, long time. I am not going to shy away, we have to be better. We have to be miles better.

“It is my job to make that happen. I will keep doing that. I did not really have to say too much in there because they were saying it.

“They were having their say and there were a lot of voices in there, so that was a good thing from my point of view.”