'Next couple of days' - Michael Appleton on a Shrewsbury arrival

Town were thumped 4-0 by League Two rivals Tranmere on Saturday, which was their first loss of the season.

The defeat was a miserable one for more than 1,000 fans who made the journey to Merseyside to watch.

The result only increases the urgency for reinforcements in the transfer window and Appleton says they could be close to doing some business.

"I think one potentially could happen in the next couple of days or so," he said.

"You see performances like that, and it makes you wonder how many changes you do need to make and how many signings you do need to make. And I don't say that lightly, but the reality is, we all have to take responsibility."

Town's defeat was a difficult one to take and the hardest part for the boss was the manner of it.

He continued: "I think it's one of them where, you know, I've lost plenty of games in my career. But it is one of them where it is how you lose. That is the disappointing one.

"I think if we had lost that game 2-0 and Boyley (Will Boyle) would have stayed on the pitch and we would have been having the right go and got some momentum, I would have concentrated and focused everything on being positive because that's what it would have been.

"But I just found too many times, shoulder charges, 50-50 challenges. We were the ones on the deck. We were the ones getting shoved off the ball.

"If I were Grimsby, Colchester, you know, all the teams we play, I'd be going, right, get around them, get physical."

And the boss tried to pinpoint what the issue was at Prenton Park.

"The first goal in any game is massive," he said. "It was clearly a disappointing goal, the second too. Between them, they have gone through three sets of legs.

"So there is an element of good fortune, but I just felt that they earned that good fortune by putting themselves in positions to do that. I didn't think that we were aggressive enough to get a little bit of good fortune."

Town have a chance to put it right almost immediately with a Carabao Cup game on Tuesday evening at Grimsby.