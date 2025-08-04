Shrewsbury Town academy product signs first professional contract

The 17-year-old, who is a pupil at Shrewsbury School, has signed a three-year contract at the Croud Meadow, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.

After making his professional debut at the end of last season as an 89th-minute substitute in the 4-1 away defeat to Northampton, England has gone on to put in a string of impressive performances in blue and amber this pre-season.

The youngster, who is a Town fan, got his first goal in the clash against Leamington, and he is now set to spend the season with the first team squad.

England pictured at the Croud Meadow today after signing his contract.

Salop’s director of football, Micky Moore, said: “I would like to congratulate Isaac on signing his first professional contract.

“He has been with the football club since the age of five, and it is always nice when you get a Shrewsbury-born player - and fan - in and around the first team.

“Isaac has been on our development pathway. He made a big impression after breaking into the senior squad last season.

“And he carried that into pre-season, going on to get his first goal for the club in our friendly at Leamington.

“He is somebody who we have really high hopes for.

“I’d like to thank Charlie Musselwhite (academy manager) and all the academy staff for all their hard work with Isaac.

“I’d also like to thank Michael and the first team staff for the belief they have shown in the pathway players and for giving them an opportunity to be with the first team.”

England was not in Town’s matchday 18 for the clash against Bromley at the weekend, which ended in a draw.

But they do have a Carabao Cup game away at Grimsby next midweek, which he could be involved in.