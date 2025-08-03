Player ratings after Shrewsbury’s goalless draw against Bromley

Toby Savin

Got the call up after the foot injury to Manchester United loanee Elyh Harrison, and he looked nervous. He did not have a lot to do, but he looked uncertain.

Uncertain: 5

Sam Stubbs

A Salop debut for the former Cheltenham man. The back three looked edgy in the first half, but they settled after the break to keep a clean sheet.

Steady: 6

Tom Anderson

Playing on debut at the heart of a new look back three. He did OK in front of the home fans while Shrews were not overly tested defensively.

OK: 6

Will Boyle

The left-footed defender won quite a lot of headers from balls into the Shrews box. He will get better and better as he plays more football.

Decent: 6