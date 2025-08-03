Player ratings after Shrewsbury’s goalless draw against Bromley
Shrewsbury Town picked up their first point of the season on Saturday - here are the player ratings.
Toby Savin
Got the call up after the foot injury to Manchester United loanee Elyh Harrison, and he looked nervous. He did not have a lot to do, but he looked uncertain.
Uncertain: 5
Sam Stubbs
A Salop debut for the former Cheltenham man. The back three looked edgy in the first half, but they settled after the break to keep a clean sheet.
Steady: 6
Tom Anderson
Playing on debut at the heart of a new look back three. He did OK in front of the home fans while Shrews were not overly tested defensively.
OK: 6
Will Boyle
The left-footed defender won quite a lot of headers from balls into the Shrews box. He will get better and better as he plays more football.
Decent: 6