"It's been such an honour" - Nelson Semedo announces Wolves departure

The Portuguese international, who arrived in 2020 from Barcelona for an initial £27.5million, became a free agent at the end of the season but was offered a new four-year contract by Wolves.

Semedo was granted time to make his decision, while he also spoke to other clubs.

For some time now, however, Wolves have been planning for next season without Semedo with the knowledge that he would leave, as they waited on the player to publicly announce his departure.

In an interview with the Express & Star, head coach Vitor Pereira also confirmed the captain was leaving and Wolves were moving on.

Now, Semedo has finally released a goodbye message, including a video he recorded at Molineux.

"I want to start by thanking every single person that I have worked with through my five-year journey here at Wolves," the 31-year-old said.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined captaining this amazing club and it's been such an honour.

Nelson Semedo (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"I always tried to give the best of me to make us better collectively. I hope I didn't disappoint you and that I'm leaving the club in a better place.

"Jeff, I want to thank you for trusting me to represent and lead this amazing club.

"To my team-mates and staff, past and present, thank you for making me a better version of myself and for all the memories we shared together. Know that you forever have a friend who you can count on.

"To our fans, I'll never forget when I heard you sing my song for the first time on that train. Thank you for embracing me and making me one of your own, for the atmospheres you have created and for always supporting me, even when times were bad.

"It is time for me to start a new chapter. I wish you all the best and I will always be cheering for you as a supporter myself now.

"Wolves Ay We - I'm looking forward to seeing you again one day."

Some Wolves fans have been critical of the time it has taken for Semedo to announce his departure, despite it being known publicly that he was due to leave.

In a caption on his social media post, the player insists he was always open with Wolves about his situation.

"Things took lots of time, but the club knows that I have always been transparent with them because I really want us to be on the level we must be," he added.

"I met beautiful people that I will take in my heart. To lead the club as a captain, you have no idea how proud and happy I am for that."

Wolves attempted to sign Spanish under-21 international Marc Pubill as Semedo's replacement but saw the deal get hijacked by Atletico Madrid.

The club are working on a replacement for Semedo as one of their key areas for recruitment this summer.