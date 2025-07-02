Michael Appleton explains key Shrewsbury set piece focus ahead of new campaign

Last campaign was a disappointing one for Shrewsbury as they finished at the foot of the third-tier table picking up just 33 points from the 46 games they played.

One of their biggest issues last season was their lack of effectiveness from set pieces both attacking and defending.

According to data from Who Scored of the 79 goals they conceded last season 20 were from set pieces - with only Bolton, Bristol Rovers and Peterborough conceding more.