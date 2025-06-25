Shrewsbury have exciting season in prospect says new arrival Sam Stubbs

Salop’s latest arrival, their third of the summer so far, saw the former Bradford man put pen to paper on a two-year contract at the Croud Meadow.

Tom Anderson and Sam Clucas have already signed, and Wrexham defender Will Boyle is expected to put pen to paper on a contract in Shropshire imminently too.

Stubbs, in his first interview as a Town player, said it has been a promising summer so far for the Shropshire club.

He said: “Any good team will have a blend of the two in terms of young lads making their way and experienced pros. I think it is important. As I have gotten older I understand the importance of mentality more.

“If I was a fan I would be really really excited about the signings the club have made and what they have already got. Hopefully, we can add to that and take it into the season.”

Stubbs won two player of the season awards while on loan at Cheltenham last campaign in a year which he admitted was of vital importance for him.

“I was coming towards the end of my contract,” he continued. “Like every year it was an important year, but it was important that I put myself in the best position this summer and in this window to find a new home.

“I found a club where ambitions align with mine and they want success. I think I have found that.

“Last year it was a great club, lovely people, and they aligned with me and what I needed at that moment.”

Stubbs came to Shropshire to meet the club’s director of football Micky Moore, and the head coach Michael Appleton before committing his future to the Shropshire club.

The 26-year-old was impressed with the set-up and facilities, and he says their ambitions and plans to move Shrewsbury forward match his.

He said: “Not an awful lot needed saying. It is a really healthy club - good fan base, and there is a really good strong structure behind the club.

“He (Micky Moore) touched a little bit on where the club wants to go and how they see the style of football. The chats we had were really positive, and I took what I needed from them.

“When I came I spoke to both the manager and Micky and when I left it felt right. It was a good feeling. I am really happy to get it done and I am looking forward to working with the manager and seeing how we get on.”

It is expected that with the arrival of Stubbs and the imminent arrival of Will Boyle from Wrexham, Shrewsbury will play with a back three next season.

Attention will quickly shift towards a goalkeeper as Town currently have one keeper on their books, and that is Toby Savin who signed last summer.