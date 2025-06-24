Steve Cotterill: Ex-Shrewsbury Town boss set to leave Forest Green Rovers

The job was Cotterill’s first since he left Salop in the summer of 2023 after guiding them to a 12th-placed finish.

The 60-year-old had more than two-and-a-half years in Shropshire taking charge of 144 games and winning 48, drawing 32 and losing 64.

After his departure from the Croud Meadow he was appointed as boss of Rovers in January 2024 but they were relegated from League Two.

The Gloucestershire-based side made it to the National League play-off semi-finals last season when they were beaten by Southend on penalties - missing out on a trip to Wembley.

Forest Green announced Mark Bowen as their new director of football last week and now, according to reports in Gloucester, Cotterill is set to leave the club.