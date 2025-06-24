Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury Town: Salop leading the race to land Wrexham defender

Shrewsbury Town are leading the race to sign Wrexham defender Will Boyle, the Shropshire Star understands.

By Ollie Westbury
Supporting image for story: Shrewsbury Town: Salop leading the race to land Wrexham defender
Will Boyle in action for Wrexham. Shrewsbury Town are leading the race to the sign the defender ahead of their League Two campaign. (Pic: Getty)

The 29-year-old made four appearances for Town’s cross-border rivals last season with three of those coming in the EFL Trophy and one coming in the Carabao Cup defeat at Sheffield United. 

The defender made 28 appearances for Wrexham in his first season for Phil Parkinson’s side after signing in 2023, dropping down two leagues to join from Huddersfield, where he had been playing in the Championship. 

