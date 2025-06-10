Bucks' players of the season 2024/25

After another up and down season for the Bucks, which saw them pick up 74 points, score 82 and concede 60 goals and finish third in the Southern Central Premier, the play-off final victory at Kettering Town provided a memorable end to life at step three.

Inconsistency plagued the side at times throughout the campaign, but the performances of these five players went a long way to earning Telford a spot back in the sixth tier.

Matty Stenson

Matty Stenson netted 32 goals in a stunning campaign, including five in the 7-1 victory over Lowestoft Town on Good Friday. The 31-year-old broke Dan Udoh’s record for most goals in a season across all competitions for AFC Telford United, as well as the record for most goals in a single game with his five strikes against Lowestoft in April (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

There can be no doubts about the star player for AFC Telford United this season. Matty Stenson enjoyed a remarkable season as the main man up front for Kevin Wilkin’s side and netted 32 goals in his 35 league games – enough to take home the division’s golden boot.

The 31-year-old’s campaign was a record-breaking one too. Stenson broke Dan Udoh’s record for the most goals in a single season, which the now Wycombe Wanderers striker had held since the 2018/19 season, while his five goals in the 7-1 thrashing of Lowestoft on Good Friday was the most by any Telford player in a single game.

Stenson’s goals won his side 19 points throughout the league campaign – the gap between Telford and 13th-placed Alvechurch. His semi-final winner against Halesowen Town was arguably the most crucial of those 32 strikes, while the overhead kick against Spalding United will live long in the memory too.

It is no surprise that Matty Stenson took home the majority of the awards at Telford’s end of season celebrations. A better year he will struggle to have.

Ricardo Dinanga

AFC Telford United attacker Ricardo Dinanga

It might be questionable to have a player who left in January on this list, but the level of influence Ricardo Dinanga had on Telford’s early-season results cannot be forgotten. He netted nine times in 24 league games, as well as racking up eight assists – mainly for strike partner Stenson.

The Irish forward’s impact on games went far beyond basic statistics too. Often opponents would instruct more than one defender to mark or close down Dinanga, such was the threat he posed and the fear he struck into opponents. This allowed other Bucks players to flourish in more space.

Kevin Wilkin praised the youngster for his development during the campaign and stressed that further advancements could see him move to a club higher up the English football pyramid. That move came – to then League One side Shrewsbury Town – but the 24-year-old is yet to make much of an impact on the yellow and blue side of Shropshire.

Jimmy Armson

Veteran midfielder Jimmy Armson would prove to be a clear player for AFC Telford United during the season (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

After years of speculation linking Jimmy Armson to Telford the move was finally made in the summer of 2024, and it proved to be worth the wait for all involved. The 35-year-old may not be in the peak of his powers, but proved he was still a class act in a number of positions for trusted boss Kevin Wilkin.

His start to life at the club was not the best, and he made a few mistakes that led to goals during a time where Telford just could not keep the ball out of their net. However, after a brief spell out of the side Armson returned like the player everyone had expected him to be.

With 10 goals to his name, as well as a number of assists, he became a key part of the Bucks’ attacking force, while his influence off the field was praised by his manager and team-mates throughout the campaign. And like his boss, he was able to exercise his play-off demons at the end of the season, even if his final was cut short by injury.

Jordan Cranston

Jordan Cranston celebrates with the fans at the SEAH Stadium after the play-off semi-final victory over Halesowen (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

The loss of Nathan Fox to divisional rivals Spalding United in November felt like a move that would cause irreparable damage to Telford’s promotion hopes, such was the left backs influence on the side at both ends of the pitch. That was until the arrival of former Redditch United man Jordan Cranston.

After making an immediate impact on debut when he crossed for Ellis Brown to open the scoring in the fourth minute against Bishop’s Stortford it became clear that Telford had another quality full back on their hands. By the end of the season, many will consider him an upgrade on his predecessor.

Cranston’s delivery from open play and especially set pieces is that of an EFL player, and he racked up double figure assists for the Bucks last term – four of which came in one game against eventual title winners Bedford Town. Keeping him next season will be crucial.

Luke Rowe

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin and captain Luke Rowe (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Rarely does a player join his new club and get named as the club captain immediately, but that is what happened when Luke Rowe signed from Bromsgrove Sporting in February.

The midfielder’s arrival saw a notable increase in squad morale and togetherness, as well as an improvement in results. Telford were unbeaten in all 16 of the games he played in as the former Wolves youngster led his side to promotion.

A hard-working midfielder with experience of playing at a higher level, the 24-year-old is key to the present and the future of the club – which is why Kevin Wilkin handed him the first multi-year deal for a player in more than two years.