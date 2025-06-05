Opportunities galore for Shrewsbury’s youngsters to ‘kick on’ after tasting success

Salop’s under-17s won the Professional Development League (PDL) trophy back in May when they beat Cardiff City 2-0 in South Wales to clinch the title.

Town’s youngsters had beaten Burnley, Ipswich, Birmingham City, Walsall and Swindon on their way to the final before producing a standout display to beat the Bluebirds.

“It was brilliant and I would think I was one of the first to get in touch with Sean (McAllister) when the result came through,” Town’s assistant head coach O’Donnell said. “It is brilliant and it is a great experience for them playing in that arena and doing what they did.”

Youngsters Jack Loughran and Isaac England made first-team appearances towards the end of last season - both played in the PDL final triumph at the Cardiff City Stadium.

And with Town set to have a smaller squad this season, Town’s second in command says there is a fantastic opportunity for them to move forward at the club if they are prepared to be a ‘sponge’.

“That is only the start of it,” he continued. “As young players, they should really want to kick on knowing there are potential opportunities to train with the first team on a regular basis and step in with what will be a relatively small squad size.

“It is something they need to knuckle down on and be a sponge and listen and kick on. They need to absorb all the things that are going on. They will not just be coming up to make the numbers up.

“They are coming up to really embrace what we are about and take on board the information so they can put it into practice and should an opportunity arise they can really take it.”