AFC Telford United complete impressive early transfer business

Stenson netted 32 goals last season and smashed records in the process as the Bucks clinched promotion from the Southern League Premier Central.

And now he has agreed terms to extend his stay with the Bucks and has set his sights on success with Kevin Wilkin’s side in the National League North.

"I'm delighted, absolutely delighted," said Stenson. "Since the moment I came back to the club, I've loved every minute of it. Hopefully we can enjoy the next two years, and who knows what can happen? We might go again and get promoted again.

"I wouldn't have signed if I thought we weren't going in the right direction or our aim was just to stay in the league. Of course, I'm looking at it positively. Why can't we do what Tamworth did, and go and get promoted again?

Stenson admitted that his head could have been turned by financial offers from other clubs, but happiness meant more to him when making his decision.

"I had a lot of offers where, financially, I would have been better off, but as I'm getting older, I'm realising that it doesn't buy you happiness," he added.

"I'm happy, my kids are happy, and the love I get from the fans doesn't go just one way."

Bucks manager Wilkin is delighted to get the deal done and has no doubt Stenson can prosper at Step 2.

“There was no question of us not wanting to retain Matty, and I’m delighted that he wanted to remain part of what we’re building," said Wilkin.

"Goalscorers are hard to find, so when you have one, you want to keep them. He had a fantastic season for us; he’s one of the best finishers I’ve worked with, and he’s got experience at the level we’re going to.

"You take a bit of a chance with some players because you can see the potential, but we largely tried to bring in players for Step 3 who had played at a higher level to help us get back up, but also to make that transition, and Matty is certainly one of those.”