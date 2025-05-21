Shrewsbury duo to have ‘clean slate’ when they return for pre-season training

The pair spent last season away from the Croud Meadow after securing temporary switches last summer.

Mata has been playing in his native New Zealand for Auckland FC. While Idowu has been playing in the Scottish Premier League for St Mirren.

Michael Appleton’s assistant was speaking to the media at the Meadow on Tuesday, and he was asked if the duo would report back.

“Absolutely, yes,” he responded. “Everyone who reports in pre-season has a clean slate. So we are all moving in the right direction.

“It has been a difficult season for the football club. That is previous, now we are looking forward, and we want to be really positive in how we approach it.

“We want it to be a really positive work environment for them to come into because that is what it is - they have to come into that with a positive mindset and be prepared to take risks and embrace the challenges that we put upon them.”

Idowu featured for St Mirren for the final time at the weekend in the 1-1 draw at Celtic, and O’Donnell revealed he was all set up to watch him.

“I was hoping he would start, which he didn’t,” he continued. “I was set up ready to watch the game. He came on as a substitute.

“Yes, we have (had eyes on the players). I cannot say that we have seen loads of them just because of how quickly games have turned around here, and having to prepare for games.

“Obviously, it was just before the last game of the season that we agreed terms to stay at the club for a further two years, so we are aware of them.

“We know they are coming in to report on the first day of pre-season, and that is when we will physically get to meet them face to face, which we are looking forward to."

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury have announced their first pre-season match of the summer.

Salop will welcome League One side Bolton to the Croud Meadow on Tuesday, July 22, in a game that will kick off at 7pm.

