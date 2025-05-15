Shropshire unchanged as they target a home quarter-final in NCCA Trophy

Shropshire continued their excellent start to the campaign with a six-wicket victory over Staffordshire at Shifnal last weekend.

It was the county's third win in as many Group 2 games in the early weeks of the season after also getting the better of Herefordshire and Norfolk in the 50-over competition.

Having already qualified for the quarter-finals, Shropshire know victory against second-placed Suffolk at Mildenhall Cricket Club on Sunday (11am) would guarantee a home tie in the last eight.

It’s also an important game for Suffolk, two points behind Shropshire, as they look to progress to the knockout stages. Suffolk started the season with wins over Norfolk and Staffordshire, before losing to Herefordshire by 35 runs last weekend.

Shropshire captain Charlie Home said: “We’ve been fortunate this year as there’s only been a maximum of one change each week, so to have an unchanged side this Sunday after a strong performance last weekend is great.

“We’re really looking forward to the game. After two years of playing with a pretty similar side, we are playing good cricket, getting on really well and putting in good performances.

“We are already through to the quarter-finals and if we can win on Sunday we would be guaranteed a home game, which always helps, so we’re very much hoping for that.

“I’m delighted that we have qualified for the quarter-finals after narrowly missing out in the last two years.

“We were rained off at Cheshire two seasons ago in our final group game after putting in a brilliant batting display, and then last year we narrowly missed out on qualifying on net run rate.

“It’s great to go a step further and get through as that was one of the aims at the start of the year."

Home was pleased with Shropshire’s performance again last weekend in chasing down Staffordshire’s total of 213-9 to win by six wickets with more than eight overs to spare.

“Staffordshire are always strong,” he added. "On a wicket that offered a bit of turn, I thought the balance of our side was very good.

“The spinners bowled well, bowling 40 overs out of 50. Tom Fell and Jacques Banton then showed their class with the bat and it was great to see them doing so well.

“It was a great day at Shifnal with so many people there watching, home and away supporters. These are the days you play for and it was fantastic.”

Shropshire: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Rahul Kaushal (Shifnal), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Andre Bradford (Hallam), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Cameron Jones (Shifnal), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal). 12th man: Morgan Ward (Wellington).

