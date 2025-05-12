Five-star Stenson cleans up at AFC Telford United awards night

The Bucks striker netted 32 goals in a stunning campaign, including five in the 7-1 victory over Lowestoft Town on Good Friday and the winning goal in the 3-2 play-off semi-final victory over Halesowen Town.

The 31-year-old broke Dan Udoh’s record for most goals in a season across all competitions for AFC Telford United, as well as the record for most goals in a single game with his five strikes against Lowestoft in April.

Stenson won the players' player of the season award, the Telford United Supporters Association award, the supporters’ player of the season award and the club’s top goal scorer award, as well as a separate award to commemorate him breaking the ‘AFC era’ club record.

And along with long-serving midfielder Jordan Piggott he was also named joint-manager’s player of the season award by Kevin Wilkin and his coaching staff.

The sponsors' player of the season award went to left-back Jordan Cranston, who made an impressive impact after joining the club in the autumn from Redditch United.

And another mid-season signing picked up the young player of the season award, with Derby County loanee Harry Hawkins marking a memorable first season in senior football in style.

Other non-playing awards were also handed out at the awards evening that was hosted at the SEAH Stadium on Saturday.

Outgoing Telford United Supporters Association chair Tom Lewis picked up the clubman of the year award, while kitman Tom Mansell was named volunteer of the year for his services throughout the campaign.

Finally, Steve Mott received the Georgia Williams award for his long service to the club as Bobby Buck.