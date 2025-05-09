Shifnal batter to make his Shropshire debut against Staffordshire

Top order batter Rahul Kaushal will make his Shropshire debut in the NCCA Trophy match against Staffordshire at Shifnal, his home club ground, on Sunday (11am).

Kaushal, who recently joined Shifnal from Bridgnorth, featured in last month’s pre-season friendly against Worcestershire Academy at Allscott Heath.

But this weekend’s match - Shropshire’s third group game in the 50-over competition - will be his first appearance in a competitive match for the county.

Kaushal replaces unavailable Jack Home, the Worcestershire and England under-19 all-rounder, as the only change to the side which beat Norfolk by seven runs at Shrewsbury last weekend.

Shropshire captain Charlie Home said: “I played a lot of cricket with Rahul at Wolverhampton, which is where I first met him. He had a good season playing for Bridgnorth in the Birmingham League last year.

“Rahul came to our winter training sessions and impressed, and he’s had a good start to the new season after joining Shifnal.

“He scored 25 in our Shropshire warm up game, a low-scoring game, against Worcestershire Academy.

“Then he scored a hundred in a warm-up game for Shifnal and followed it up by top scoring with 61 in the opening Birmingham League game of the season at Stourbridge last weekend.

“He definitely deserves his opportunity and I’m pleased for him because he works very hard. Rahul is looking forward to it.”

Kaushal comes into a Shropshire side playing well after opening the season with two excellent wins in the NCCA Trophy over Herefordshire and Norfolk.

“It’s been a fantastic start,” said Home. "We had a pretty complete performance against Herefordshire where we won comprehensively.

“Last Sunday against Norfolk was a bit more of a battle, but it was nice to come out on top in a very close game against the reigning champions in this competition. We showed a lot of fight and character.”

Looking ahead to this weekend’s match against Staffordshire, Home added: “Staffordshire are always a strong side and they have some good cricketers.

“Everyone checks to see when we’re playing Staffordshire when the fixture list comes out every year.

“It would be great to have a similar result to last year, but, as always when playing Staffordshire, you are fully aware of the challenges they present and that is why we enjoy these encounters.”

Admission is free for spectators to attend Sunday’s match at Shifnal Cricket Club.

Shropshire: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Rahul Kaushal (Shifnal), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Andre Bradford (Hallam), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Cameron Jones (Shifnal), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal). 12th man: Morgan Ward (Wellington).

