Charlie Home and Ben Roberts awarded county caps by Shropshire CCC

They were presented with their caps, a proud moment for any player, by former Shropshire captain Mark Davies before Sunday’s NCCA Trophy victory over Norfolk at Shrewsbury’s London Road ground.

All-rounder Home, who is into his third season as Shropshire captain, made his Championship debut for the county against Devon in 2015.

A right-arm off spinner and top order batter, Home holds a place in the club's record books for the best bowling figures by any Shropshire player in one-day cricket, 7-52 against Wales at Oswestry in 2017.

Roberts, his Shifnal team-mate, has become a regular member of the Shropshire side in all three formats since making his debut for the county.

A right-arm opening bowler, Roberts made his first appearance for the county against the RAF at Bridgnorth, which was quickly followed by his T20 Cup debut against Herefordshire at Wrekin College a few days later in May 2019.

His best bowling figures for Shropshire so far came in last August’s Championship victory over Wales when he took 6-43 in the second innings at Bridgnorth.

Shropshire CCC chairman John Hulme said: "Both are to be warmly congratulated on receiving their county caps.

"It was fitting that Charlie should be awarded his county cap at Shrewsbury some 10 years after making his Shropshire debut there.

"He has led the side to an upturn in fortunes over the last two seasons. He is a studious captain and ever willing to learn.

“Ben often goes under the radar but has become a valued member of the side over the last five years.

"His commitment to playing for Shropshire is second to none and his never say die attitude warms him to many.

"We were delighted that Mark Davies, such an accomplished player for Shropshire for many years, presented Charlie and Ben with their county caps.

“Mark was one of Shropshire’s leading performers with the bat during his playing days with his total of more than 6,500 Championship runs for the county only bettered by Steve Johnson.”

