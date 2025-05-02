Michael Appleton outlines Shrewsbury Town 'vision' as interim boss pens permanent two-year deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former Lincoln City and Oxford United boss answered Salop's call earlier this season, taking over as interim manager following the sudden departure of Gareth Ainsworth.

Despite struggling to pick up results, Appleton has received plaudits for changing relegated Salop's style of play and picked up his first win in charge at Barnsley on Saturday.

Throughout his interim period in charge, Appleton has outlined his ambition to remain at the club beyond the end of the season and has repeatedly been asked about his future in Shropshire.

After the victory at Oakwell, he indicated that the delay in his contract being made permanent could be down to the takeover talks the club are currently involved in.

However, ahead of the final game of the campaign against Crawley Town, Appleton has penned a two-year deal at the club alongside his assistant Richard O'Donnell.

The former West Brom midfielder was delighted to get the deal over the line and explained that his interim period has allowed him time to learn what he will need going forward.

He said: "It’s no secret that I wanted to stay at this football club so I’m really pleased the deal is now done.

“The last few weeks have been a challenge, but I’ve been really encouraged by how the players have responded and taken on board what I’ve asked of them.

“Most importantly, I’ve learned a lot about the group — what we need going forward and who I want to be part of the journey next season.

“The club has a clear vision for how it wants the team to play. And I hope in the games I’ve had so far, you’ve seen the type of football we are working to introduce.

“The positive feedback I’ve had from supporters has been fantastic.

“That identity though doesn’t just happen in a few weeks, we have a long way to go.

“However, both Richard and I are determined to build a team that will really make you proud next season.”

Following confirmation of Appleton's permanent deal, director of football Micky Moore is set to publish an open letter to supporters later on Friday.