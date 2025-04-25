Michael Appleton identifies biggest area Shrewsbury Town need to improve

Town are yet to win under their third head coach of the season and have been condemned to the bottom of League One - no matter what happens in their final two matches of the season.

The former Lincoln City and Oxford United boss believes some good aspects of Shrewsbury's play is being 'ignored or disguised by the actual scoreline', but that they need to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.

Asked what Town particularly need to improve, Appleton said: "Defending and being better in both boxes.

"Being better in the boxes is what wins most games whether it’s in the Champions League or step five non-league. That is what makes the difference.

"We are a little bit soft in both areas at the moment. I want us to be more aggressive in them.

"I do think there is a lot of stuff to be admired in between both boxes, I think there is a lot of good football being played at the minute that are being ignored or disguised by the actual scoreline, but that’s for me to build on in the coming days."