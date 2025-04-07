Michael Appleton confirms Chelsea loanee won’t play for Shrewsbury again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 19-year-old has not featured for Salop since the late 1-0 defeat at Charlton at the end of January due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

Previous Town head coach Gareth Ainsworth had hinted that it was unlikely Shrews would see Castledine again but refused to say he had returned to Chelsea permanently.

But when questions were put to Appleton, who was speaking to the media before the League One game against Reading, about whether he would be seen again, he said: “I don’t think so.

“He has gone back to Chelsea. It looks like his season is probably sort of done from an injury point of view.

“Which is a shame because he has got quality, as a lot of those young players from the top clubs have.

“I think we have been a bit unfortunate as far as injuries go. Obviously Vadaine is still looking doubtful this season, but there is a little bit of a glimmer of hope, which I touched on last week, that he might make the last game or two.”

Castledine arrived at Salop back in the summer when he secured a season-long loan move from his Premier League parent club Chelsea.

He has played 26 times across all competitions during his time in Shropshire and scored two goals - they came against Leyton Orient and Mansfield.

Salop welcome Reading to Shropshire for a clash where they are looking to end their 11-match run without a win. Appleton is still searching for his first victory since taking charge of Shrewsbury.