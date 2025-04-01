Shrewsbury Town on the hunt for new owners once again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop entered a period of exclusivity with potential new owners in September last year.

Town were hopeful a deal could be completed for the entrepreneur to succeed Roland Wycherley - who has been a custodian of the club for almost three decades.

But after the period of exclusivity ran out on Monday the interested party decided, after six months, they no longer wished to purchase the Shropshire club.

It means Town, who are staring relegation to League Two in the face, with them being 14 points from third-tier safety with just eight matches left this campaign, are back to the drawing board in their hunt for investment with the last six months wasted.

Doubts about whether the takeover was going to happen began to creep in as the period of exclusivity went on without there being an update.

There was further uncertainty last week when head coach Gareth Ainsworth walked out on them to join League Two Gillingham.

The doubt was because the former head coach had gone on record to say how much of an impact the potential takeover had on his decision to come to Shropshire in the first place.

And when asked if it fell through would he leave in a recent Supporters’ Parliament meeting, Ainsworth sat on the fence.

And his departure has now been followed by the news the takeover is not going to happen.

Caught in the crossfire is new head coach Michael Appleton. He was speaking to the media yesterday afternoon ahead of Town's trip to Wycombe Wanderers this evening in League One.

He had a meeting with the club's hierarchy after speaking to the press, he was due to be updated on the situation by director of football Micky Moore.

In the meantime, he said the team remained fully focused on the job at hand.

He said: "I've got eight games to go in a deal that I signed with the football club.

"As frustrating as Saturday might have been in terms of probably coming up against the best side when they're at it and they're on it. We've got a really, really important game tomorrow against the top side, who are obviously back in form in the last two and looking to get automatic promotion.

"So for me, the focus is what we do on the pitch. And, you know, once I get it clarified from the club, then obviously you'll have to ask me this question again tomorrow night or whenever it is. And once I know, and I've got a lot more clarity, I'll obviously give my opinion on it."