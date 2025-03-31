Shrewsbury Town takeover falls through as American businessman pulls out of deal

Uncertainty over whether Town's takeover was going to go ahead first appeared last week when former boss Gareth Ainsworth walked out on Salop to join League Two Gillingham.

The previous head coach had gone on the record to say if a takeover did not happen, then he was not sure whether he would remain in charge of the football club.

Town announced they were in a period of exclusivity with a potential new owner - who is understood to be an American entrepreneur - back in November last year.

But now, despite everything being completed on the club's side, it is not the right time for the buyer to complete the deal.

While all this goes on in, Town are in a difficult situation at the bottom of the league table, they are staring relegation to League Two in the face and there is no end to this in sight for supporters.

