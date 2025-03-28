Michael Appleton sees short Shrewsbury Town stint as an opportunity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Salop boss was unveiled to the external media on Friday afternoon after being announced as Town's head coach until the end of the season following Gareth Ainsworth’s sudden departure to League Two Gillingham.

In an interview with the club, Appleton expressed his desire to return to the dugout on a permanent basis for the start of next season.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since January 2024, and he sees the prospect of guiding Shrewsbury through the final section of the season as a chance to showcase himself.

He said: “I don't at all (see the move as a risk) if I'm being honest. The reality is my stance is very clear.

“I want to be in the dugout or a dugout come the start of next season. Now, hopefully, you know, over the next nine games, I can do well enough and the team can do well enough so people start talking about myself in a positive light. And if that's the case, you know, whether that's here or elsewhere, opportunities come.”

It has been a tough week for the Town supporters, but ahead of the League One clash at St Andrew’s against Birmingham, he urged them to look forward - not back.

"All I can say is just please, please, please get behind the players as much as you possibly can,” Appleton continued. "I know it's been a difficult week for everyone. I know everyone is probably feeling a little bit sore and feeling probably a little bit let down. I get that. I understand that.

"But the past is the past. I'm very much one who likes to look forward."

After the trip to Blues, Shrewsbury make the journey to Adams Park to take on Wycombe.