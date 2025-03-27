Shrewsbury Town: Michael Appleton focused on the next nine games

The former Lincoln and Oxford boss wants to be in the dugout next season, but no discussions have yet taken place about that being at the Croud Meadow.

The 49-year-old was appointed as Salop's new head coach on Wednesday evening after previous boss Gareth Ainsworth walked out on the Shropshire club to join League Two side Gillingham.

And during his first interview as Shrewsbury head coach Appleton revealed is just focusing on the here and now.

"Deliberately none," he said when asked about discussions beyond this campaign. "In the sense of when I first spoke to Micky, they obviously wanted to bring in an interim manager, so to speak, and deal with these nine games.

"I was sat at home two or three weeks ago having all of a sudden got myself out to like two or three games a week watching games at different levels, and in my head, it was you know I want to be in the dugout for the start of next season.

"That's what I had in my head, and I was really really keen to make that happen, I've had a bit of a break from the game, I'm energised and ready to go again and I didn't expect the phone call and the conversation that I had so it's an added bonus for me.

"Hopefully that will work in the favour of the football club, and I'm sure getting closer to that ninth game there'll be a discussion of what that looks like after that, but at the moment I'm really focused on the games in hand, and you know trying to pick up a few points."

Shrewsbury find themselves in a daunting position at the bottom of the League One table. They are 14 points from safety and are staring relegation in the face.

Speaking on the situation Appleton said he wants to try and put a smile on some of the faces of the Town fans.

He said: "All I can say is that look, we've got nine very, very important games, obviously we've got some really difficult games in that period. For me, I hate giving promises as a group we are going to be as competitive as we possibly can.

"And at the same time try and give you guys as the fans something to cheer about, something to put a smile on your face on a Saturday and a Tuesday.

"All we can ask from an honesty point of view is you just give the same back and just you know get behind us as much as you possibly can.

"If we can get a win or two and maybe pick up a bit of momentum, who knows, you just don't know."