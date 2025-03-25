Breaking: Gareth Ainsworth to leave Shrewsbury Town

Rumours that Ainsworth could be on his way out surfaced last week with reports that he had been spotted in the Kent town.

The Gills are currently 19th in League Two but were taken over by US businessman Brad Galinson in December 2022.

He leaves the Croud Meadow with Shrews marooned at the bottom of League One with 28 points from 37 games.

They are 14 points from safety with just nine games left to play.

Ainsworth took over in November and was seen as a coup for Salop.

However, reports now suggest he has exited the club.

The former Wycombe and QPR boss took over at the Croud Meadow after Paul Hurst was axed following his second spell in charge.

The 51-year-old initially oversaw some promising results - bit least victory over League One leaders Birmingham City in his first game in charge as well as memorable derby victory over Wrexham.

However, results have suffered a major downturn, as Shrews plunged to the bottom of the table. They also sold star man Tom Bloxham to Blackpool in January.

Speaking after their latest defeat to fellow strugglers Burton Albion 10 days ago, Ainsworth said: "There is a fear factor coming in now, I can feel it in the boys, and I have to try and alleviate that.

“They are feeling the pressure, I know that, and I can see it. Some of them have not been in this position as there are some young boys in there.

“I want to give them the message of no fear and good body language. They have got nothing to lose but they looked like they were playing a little bit within themselves and a bit careful.

“As soon as we conceded, the boys looked like they were defeated and that is really disappointing.

“I was giving everything to the end on the touchline and I want them to follow.”

Ainsworth was in charge for 22 games, winning five, drawing five and suffering 12 defeats.

Shrewsbury have failed to score in five of their last six games.