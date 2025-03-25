Gareth Ainsworth’s departure from Shrewsbury Town confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 51-year-old has only been in position four months, after replacing Paul Hurst towards the end of last year.

But the story broke on Tuesday morning that the former Wycombe Wanderers man - who took charge of Shrewsbury 22 times - had agreed a deal with League Two side Gillingham.

Gillingham have now confirmed his arrival, saying that he has signed a contract until 2026/27.

Ainsworth will meet the Gills club media on Wednesday before being unveiled to the national press on Thursday.