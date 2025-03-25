Gareth Ainsworth walks out on Shrewsbury - Salop fans react on social media

Despite Shrewsbury’s best efforts to convince the 51-year-old to stay, the former Wycombe boss will leave Shropshire and take charge of the Gills - who are 19th in League Two.

The Shropshire Star understands the club were desperate to keep Ainsworth, but Gillingham have met a release clause in his contract allowing him to depart.

Salop fans have been quick to offer their thoughts on social media, here are their latest opinions: