Gareth Ainsworth drops hint over Shrewsbury goalkeeper contract extension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former Burton Albion man signed for Salop in December on a short-term contract until the end of January.

He produced a number of good performances in his first month as a Shrewsbury player, and as a result, the club offered him a contract until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has made a couple of mistakes during his time in Shropshire, but overall his move will be considered a success.

And when Salop head coach Gareth Ainsworth was asked if the club would consider extending his contract, he said: "As the manager, you do look at your players and how they're playing.

"I think Jamal's made some fantastic saves. There's one or two things he'll say I could have done better on that, without a doubt. Jamal is that kind of person and will own any mistakes he's made.

"But I think he can count them on one hand. In his 20 games nearly, or 16 games, whatever it is that he has played. I think Jamal would be a good player for this club going forward."

Ainsworth is not the only person who will be involved in deciding whether to offer Blackman a new contract, the club's director of football Micky Moore is also likely to be involved in the decision.

He continued: "Obviously, there's people to talk to about that.

"I think that Jamal has proved that he's a good keeper at this level. The investment hopefully coming in and things like that will all aid to be able to help this to be happening."

Shrewsbury have not played since their defeat against Burton Albion more than a week ago. They are back in action this weekend when they make the trip to Birmingham City.