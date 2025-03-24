'Exceptional' Wolves defender praised for Premier League impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Both players made the move from French side Reims to Wolves in the winter transfer window and both have had an impact on Vitor Pereira's side amid their relegation battle.

Agbadou has stood-out for his strong displays in the heart of defence and Munetsi believes the centre-back is tailor-made for the Premier League.

"When he first came to France I was the one who was welcoming him, showing him how everything is done you know, so it shows the relationship that we have," Munetsi told the Express & Star.

"He's a good guy, I treated him well and he's treating me very well.

Emmanuel Agbadou (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"I always joked with him that he is the kind of profile to play in England because he is aggressive and strong, he's comfortable with the ball.